Man convicted of using fake green card, Social Security card at DMV office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who tried to use a fraudulent green card and a fake Social Security card to get a “Real ID” card at a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office was convicted by a federal jury on Friday.

Rickon Amyon “Ricky” Wade faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled July 16 before U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro.

Wade, a native of Belize, obtained the counterfeit immigration and social security cards from a street vendor in California, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators found that Wade had been in the U.S. illegally since 2000, when he crossed the border at a Texas Port of Entry as a temporary visitor for pleasure or tourism.

He was caught after he tried to apply for the “Real ID” at a Henderson DMV office.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration after a referral by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Compliance Enforcement Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Oliva and Kimberly Frayn are prosecuting the case.