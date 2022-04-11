LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –There is a parole hearing Monday for a Reno man serving time for torturing, killing, and dismembering seven dogs.

Jason Brown, 32, was sentenced to 28 years in 2015 which would have meant he was not eligible for parole until 2025 but it was determined — under Nevada law — he was actually eligible for parole in 2019.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Brown’s crime was mistakenly classified as violent which would be accurate if the victims were human. But because dogs are considered personal property, the crime was reclassified as non-violent. That classification makes him eligible for parole much sooner.

Brown, who got the dogs off of Craig’s list ads, killed them in a motel room. The crime was discovered by a maid.