RENO, Nev. (AP) – Officials in northern Nevada say a man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed.

The Nevada Department of Corrections had expected 32-year-old Jason Brown would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people.

A department spokesman says Brown actually became eligible for parole in 2019 after being sentenced in 2015. A Nevada Parole Board hearing is set for April 11 to consider Brown’s possible release. The District Attorney’s office said it will oppose parole for Brown.