LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man convicted of the brutal slaying of his girlfriend and her teenage son in 2002 has died while still on death row.

Timmy “TJ” Weber, 48, died on May 18, 2022, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas according to the Clark County Coroner. At this time there is no cause of death listed.

Weber was serving the death sentence at Ely State Prison for two counts of first-degree murder of his girlfriend’s teenage son, Anthony Gautier,15, and Kim Gautier, 38. Weber was also convicted of use of deadly weapon enhancement, attempt murder, sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of burglary, possession of child pornography, and use of a minor in producing pornography.

Kim Gautier was beaten, strangled, and stuffed in a plastic storage container. Weber also was convicted of trying to kill Gautier’s 17-year-old son and the son’s teacher — and of raping Gautier’s 14-year-old daughter. Testimony at trial said Anthony Gautier died slowly after being bound with duct tape, gagged with a shirt, and left face-down on a bed with a plastic bag over his head and heavy weights on his back.

In 2006, the US Supreme Court rejected Weber’s death sentence appeal. The high court offered no comment in refusing the case. Weber and his lawyer Robert Miller of Las Vegas were appealing a Nevada Supreme Court decision to uphold the unusual split penalty verdict in the slayings of Anthony and Kim Gautier.