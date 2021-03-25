Man convicted in shooting death of Aric Brill, teen shot during robbery at house party, sentenced Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arthur Moore, one of four suspects accused of murdering a 16-year-old at a house party 12 years ago was sentenced Thursday. Moore was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in prison.

Police say Aric Brill was gunned down at a house party in February of 2009. The shooting happened at a home near Charleston Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Police say five armed gang members robbed Aric and his friends as the teens were returning to the party after leaving a nearby convenience store. Aric was one of two who were shot at the party. He was shot in the back of the head as he was running away. The other victim was shot four times but survived.

Moore, along with Nadin Hiko, Devonte Wash, and Devon Phillips, faced the following charges:

Murder with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Assault with use of a deadly weapon

Metro Police say they got away with $20 and a cell phone. In 2019, Nadin Hiko was sentenced after accepting a plea deal in the case. Hiko was sentenced to 10 to 25 years. Devonte Wash and Davon Phillips have a trial scheduled for July 12th.