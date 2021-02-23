Man confesses to 3 North Las Vegas cold case murders in 1996

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing three counts of murder after he confessed to detectives that he murdered three people in 1996.

Willis King Davis was taken into custody during a stop by Metro Police on Jan. 12, 2021. According to his arrest report, police said he had a concealed gun and was arrested for charges relating to the stop.

The arrest report said that Davis told officers he wanted to “confess to murders that happened years ago in North Las Vegas.”

Davis told police he was a gang member at the time of the killings. He was able to give police details about the unsolved crimes.

He is now charged with a murder that happened on May 18, 1996 near Commerce Street and Duchess Avenue. According to the arrest report, Davis said he was a passenger in a car when he shot a man standing at a bus stop. He said he chose that area because he was a gang member looking for members of another gang to shoot.

Police also connected him to a double murder on Nov. 8, 1996 in a desert area near Clayton Street and Brooks Avenue. Willis told police he was walking with two friends, one who happened to be a rival gang member. Davis asked one of the men if he could hold their gun. When he had the gun, he said he shot both men in the head, according to the report.

Davis is charged with three counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.