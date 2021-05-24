Man claims self-defense in deadly weekend stabbing, report says

Accused of open murder in connection to a stabbing Saturday, May 22, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skylar Gerardo, 26, is claiming that he felt “threatened” and “feared for his life” and that’s what led to him stabbing to death another man in the early hours of Saturday, May 22.

The stabbing happened at an apartment in the 3100 block of Decatur Boulevard between Sirius Avenue and Desert Inn Road.

According to the arrest report, Gerardo and his girlfriend were in an argument and the girlfriend called a friend. That friend and her boyfriend identified as, Marquise Williams, went to the apartment in an effort to get the girlfriend to leave with them but she wouldn’t go.

While all four people were in the apartment, the report says Williams began criticizing Gerardo about his life choices and then slapped a bottle of water out of his hand. At that point, Gerardo “grabbed a butcher knife stabbed Williams several times.”

The report said Williams was dead at the scene and suffered “apparent sharp force injuries” to his head and torso.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, Gerardo was found near the leasing office “covered in blood” and saying he had to protect himself cause he was being attacked.

Police did not find a weapon on Williams.

Gerardo was arrested and is facing an open murder charge.