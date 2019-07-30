Man charged with murder after wife found dead in bathroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested Monday night after police responded to a reported suicide at his home in the south Las Vegas valley.

A woman was found in a bathroom, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers said.

Sebastian Lord, 47, told officers that he awoke to find his wife dead at their home in the 10000 block of Cassleman Court, near Maryland Parkway and St. Rose Parkway.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of Cassleman Court on Monday, initially to investigate a suicide. Instead, they arrested Sebastian Lord, 47, in his wife’s death. (Armando Navarro/KLAS-TV)

After questioning Lord and his teen-age son, the husband was arrested and now faces a murder charge.

During questioning, Lord told police that he and his son had left the house after finding the body and traveled to California. When they returned in the evening, Lord called police.

Lord is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.