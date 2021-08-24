Man charged with murder 8 months after another man run over, killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with murder more than eight months after another man died under his car after a violent confrontation.

Daniel Lopez faces an open murder charge in the death of Ethan Lyskoski.

Both men had been in a dating relationship with a woman named Tracy Peters for about seven to eight months.

Lyskoski reportedly saw Lopez, Peters, and Peters’ son as they approached his house in the northwest valley at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020, according to statements in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant document. The incident unfolded on Corona Del Mar Drive, just northwest of the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive.

Lopez told police he could tell Lyskoski was angry as he approached the black 2010 Toyota Camry they were in.

Peters got out of the car and asked Lopez to keep her son inside.

According to both Lopez and Peters, Lyskoski began punching the car’s windows with brass knuckles, heavily damaging several windows. The warrant document contains conflicting reports on what happened next, and police indicate that Lopez’s version of the story changed.

Lopez told police he was leaving to get Peters’ son out of the area, and he hit Lyskoski and ran him over.

Lopez said he tried to put the vehicle in reverse to get the car off Lyskoski, but couldn’t.

The warrant report says there were efforts to get the vehicle off using a jack that was in the car, and then using a floor jack that two men brought to the scene. Both attempts were unsuccessful, and Lyskoski was pronounced dead when a Las Vegas Fire Department crews arrived.