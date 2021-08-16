Man charged with mayhem, attempted murder after attack on leasing office worker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas man is charged with mayhem and attempted murder after a female employee in an apartment leasing office was stabbed several times last week.

Clifford Anglade, who was evicted from the Desert Sky apartment several years ago and trespassed multiple times since, showed up at the apartment leasing office at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. The woman working alone in the leasing office recognized him immediately and told him he had to leave, according to information contained in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Anglade is accused of stabbing her three times and causing wounds that bled profusely. The woman’s wounds were bleeding so badly that she couldn’t see because of the blood streaming down her face from a cut on her forehead, according to the arrest report.

She couldn’t use her phone because it was covered in blood, but she was able to go outside and yell for help after the suspect left the office.

The woman’s other wounds were to her hands, as she tried to fend off the attack. She required surgery to close the cuts. The cut to her forehead — which ran from the middle of her forehead down to her eyebrow — took doctors an hour to close, the arrest report said.

The victim, identified as a Henderson woman in her late 40s, was treated at UMC Trauma.

The apartment complex is at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Police said Anglade, who now lives less than a mile away in another apartment complex, at first denied involvement in the attack, but eventually admitted going to the office with a knife.

“Ultimately, Clifford admitted that he pulled out a black Swiss Army style knife to scare Jessica and to defend himself. Clifford said he had no intentions to harm Jessica, but he thinks he blanked out with anger,” he told police.

The knife was described several ways in the police report. A review of video surveillance described it as a “butcher knife,” while the victim said it was 2 inches wide and 6 to 7 inches long. Anglade told police he thinks he lost the knife after he left the apartment office.

Anglade, who is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $10,000 bail, is due in court Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

The reason for his repeated trips to the complex are not clear, but Anglade told officers it was in connection to his credit and there is a complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office.