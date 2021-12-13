Man charged with killing pit bull with box cutter, assault with a deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is charged with using a box cutter to kill a pit bull that attacked him after he showed up at a former girlfriend’s house and grabbed her by the hair, according to an arrest report.

Thomas Patrick Higgins was arrested after police were called to the house at about 6:40 a.m. Friday near Durango Drive and Craig Road in the northwest valley. Police could hear the woman screaming.

Police found Higgins, standing bloody in the street with multiple dog bites.

His former girlfriend was holding the dog “in a pool of blood” on the driveway. She told police the dog’s name was Thrasher.

According to her statement to police, Higgins showed up at the house in the 8400 block of Stange Avenue two weeks after the couple had broken up and he had moved out. They had dated for about a year and a half and lived together for about a year.

She told police he was irate and possibly high. He tried to get in through the garage door, and he had the box cutter.

“You’re not going to leave me b****, I’ll kill you and that dog!” Higgins yelled, according to her statement. Higgins tried to swing the box cutter at her, but she was able to close the door, she said. The dog was by her side barking as he tried to get in, she said.

A short time later, he got into the home and charged her, grabbing her by the hair. The dog jumped and bit him. She closed a door to get away.

“She opened the door and saw Thomas stabbing the dog repeatedly” until the dog released him, according to the arrest report. He came after her again with the box cutter, but she ran to the kitchen and grabbed a gun and the dog chased him out of the house as police arrived.

She told police she feared for her life.

Higgins, who is about 50 years old, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and

willful/malicious killing of a dog. His date of birth was not provided.

Higgins’ account of the incident suggested that he was just defending himself and that he had asked the woman to get rid of the dog before because of its aggressive behavior. He had no explanation for why the dog attacked and denied he had moved out of the house or that there had been any sort of argument.

He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he received stitches on his right forearm and right knee, and staples to the back of his head.