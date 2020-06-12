Man charged with impersonating federal officer during Las Vegas protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges that a man impersonated a federal officer and mixed with law enforcement during May 30 protests in Downtown Las Vegas.

Zachary Sanns is accused of impersonating a federal officer.

According to an affidavit from an ATF investigator, Sanns identified himself as a Homeland Security officer, a State Department employee and a Department of Defense contractor.

Law enforcement saw him at events often enough that they initially didn’t question his presence on May 30 when he showed up at a command post near 8th and Ogden as officers set up a “skirmish line” during a protest.

Sanns was equipped with weapons, body armor and night vision goggles commonly used by law enforcement, and also had various patches and clothing that identified him as an agent, the affidavit says.

He drew the attention of officers that night when he was on the skirmish line with a rifle. The affidavit states that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police deputy chief confronted him:

“DC Seebock immediately saw the tactical hazard of an officer with a slug rifle being at the front of a line in direct contact with violent protesters. DC Seebock approached the individual and pulled him off of the fron line and said specifically ‘I don’t need you on the front line with an AR-15.’ “

At a separate event, officers also took note of an “SS lightning bolt tattoo” Sanns had.

Sanns is married to a Metro officer, and a Metro sergeant has complained about him showing up at he wife’s assignments and continuously coming to the police station in attempts to include himself in training.

On one occasion, a Metro sergeant who was a guest at Sanns’ house was invited to see his gun collection, which included two fully automatic weapons.

Further investigation showed Sanns was enlisted in the US Marine Corps, January 2011-April 2016, and served as a DoD contractor for the US Navy during December 2019.