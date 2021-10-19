Man charged with DUI found by police laying on sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing two DUI crashes Friday and leaving both scenes was found laying on a mattress on the sidewalk.

Leonardo Sandoval Corona is charged with DUI causing substantial bodily harm, failure to render aid at a vehicle accident, failure to decrease speed and use due care, driving without a license, and failure to give information to the other party involved in the crash.

The crash happened at Hacienda Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard on Friday night, Oct. 15. According to the arrest report, police who responded to the scene found Sandoval Corona west of the collision site laying on a mattress on the sidewalk. The officers reported detecting a “strong odor” of alcohol and noticed that he had defecated in his pants. “I noticed that he struggled to stand without swaying,” one officer said in the report.

Police said they later learned that Sandoval Corona was a suspect in another nearby hit-and-run crash prior to the crash on Hacienda and Rainbow.

Sandoval Corona denied he had been drinking prior to the crash, the report said. He was transported to the hospital where he underwent a blood test.