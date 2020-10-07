Man charged with arson after Henderson apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson man has been charged with arson after an a fire in his apartment caused $100,000 in damage on Tuesday, according to a City of Henderson news release.

Tashika Coleman, 42, faces one round of first-degree arson in the fire at Hampton Court Apartments Tuesday morning.

The Henderson Fire Department responded at about 5 a.m. to 1030 Center St., where a fire was burning in the first-floor unit of a two-story apartment building. The fire was contained to one apartment, and neighboring units were not damaged.

A preliminary investigation by a Henderson Fire senior fire investigator determined that the fire was caused by arson. The investigation remains open and no further details were released.

Coleman was transported to an area hospital for an unrelated medical condition, officials said.