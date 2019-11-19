Man charged with murder in deadly DUI crash pleads ‘not guilty’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kevin Raspperry pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including second-degree murder, stemming from a car crash that left a 65-year-old man dead.

Kevin Rasppberry appears in Clark County District Court.

Raspperry, 35, was in a wheelchair when he appeared in Clark County District Court Tuesday. He’s accused of driving under the influence and causing a seven-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Marcial Escobia and critically injured his wife. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 27 near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

Last week, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said it would charge Raspperry with murder. Raspperry has two previous DUI convictions.