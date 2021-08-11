Man charged in wrong-way crash on I-15 that killed 2 passengers in other vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man is facing charges of DUI resulting in death following a Monday, Aug. 2, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Gary Lynn Muir is charged in the crash that killed 19-year-old Javarius Barfield and 8-year-old Chase Fernandez, both of Georgia. Muir’s white 2002 Ford E-450 van was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near mile marker 78 when the collision occurred. The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m.

Barfield and Fernandez were passengers in a black Dodge Charger that collided with the van.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Muir faces felony charges including two counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, as well as two misdemeanor charges. The identity of the third person hurt in the crash has not been released.

Muir is in custody in the Clark County Detention Center, and was scheduled to appear in court today.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 40th fatal crash resulting in 47 fatalities for 2021.