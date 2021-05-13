Man charged in stabbing death of woman at Motel 6 on Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old man faces a murder charge in a woman’s death last week at the Motel 6 on Tropicana Avenue, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Evanda Maurice Jones was arrested Monday at the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas and charged in the stabbing death of Malisa Mays, a woman he said he met on Thursday, May 6, according to an arrest report. She was killed after an argument over marijuana the next day.

Details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report describe a suspect who was bouncing around between cheap hotel rooms, sometimes getting kicked out and sometimes rooming with a friend for a day or two, selling marijuana on the side.

A couple who saw Jones and Mays fighting outside their room said the woman screamed and the man repeatedly punched her and pulled her hair. After witnessing the altercation, the couple saw “a large amount” of blood where the woman had been.

Police found a trail of blood at the scene that wrapped around the Motel 6 building and ended at Mays’ body, where she had fallen.

Police allege that after Mays was stabbed, Jones went into a room, changed out of his blood-stained clothing and left the area. He left the knife in the room. Police later recovered the clothing in a clear trash bag in a trash bin just north of the room.

After he left, Jones walked around the Strip, he later told police.

Terrell Harper, a friend of Jones who was also in the room, said Jones was visibly shaken when he came back to the room. “I told the b**** to quit playing me,” Jones told Harper. Jones also told Harper he was going to jail, but wouldn’t say for what.

Video surveillance showed Jones wearing a yellow and blue sweatshirt and black shoes as he left, police said. Harper said Jones had taken his blue and yellow sweatsuit.

Jones was wearing the same clothing when he was arrested three days later.

Jones and Mays “were not friendly to each other,” according to Jones’ statements to police. He said the two argued. “Approximately ten (10) minutes prior to the murder, Jones discovered some of his marijuana had gone missing while inside room 314,” according to the arrest report.

“Jones described having a small, fixed blade knife he was holding in his hand while the two were arguing. Jones told Mays multiple times to stay away from him while Mays looked as if she wanted to fight him,” according to the arrest report.

Police said Jones had a North Carolina ID card, and Mays had a Nevada ID card.