Man charged in pregnant girlfriend’s death on Pyramid Lake reservation

RENO — Federal agents have charged a 33-year-old man with murder in the fatal stabbing of his pregnant girlfriend on the Pyramid Lake tribal reservation north of Reno.

Michael Joshua Burciaga was being held without bail Thursday in the Washoe County Jail on one count of second-degree murder within Indian Country.

He’s accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times just after midnight Tuesday at her home in Nixon.

Prosecutors say he returned while tribal police were investigating and confessed to the killing.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Reno only identifies the victim by her initials, A.D.

Prosecutors say her children witnessed the brutal attack.