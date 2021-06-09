Man charged in May 20 shooting death near Charleston and Palm Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after he was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 20 shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street.

Johnathan Jones is charged with open murder, along with violating conditions of his parole.

James Bartlett, 32, died of a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Bartlett had been walking with his girlfriend when he was shot several times, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Center Street.