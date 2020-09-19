Man charged in March 2019 death of Faiss middle schooler pleads guilty; sentencing date set

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man charged in a March 2019 crash that left a Faiss Middle Schooler dead has pleaded guilty, court records indicate. Angel Lopez’s sentencing has been set for January 12, 2021.

Lopez is charged with:

1 count felony reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm

1 count misdemeanor reckless driving with disregard to safety of persons or property

He was arrested in February 2020, almost a year after the crash that claimed the life of 12-year-old Jonny Smith. Smith was walking home from school near Fort Apache and Maule when he was hit.

Police said Lopez was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. In a declaration of warrant, they noted Smith was not in a crosswalk but that the area had a large community park, Faiss Middle School and several juvenile pedestrians and vehicles.

A new traffic signal has gone up since that crash.