Man charged in March 2019 death of Faiss middle schooler granted bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man charged in a deadly March 2019 crash has been granted bail on the condition he does not drive. Angel Lopez is charged with:

  • 1 count felony reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm
  • 1 count misdemeanor reckless driving with disregard to safety of persons or property

Lopez was in court today for a preliminary hearing over the incident that killed 12-year-old Jonny Smith. He waived the right to a trial.

The suspect was arrested in February 2020, almost a year after the crash. Smith was walking home from school near Fort Apache and Maule when he was hit.

Police said Lopez was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. In a declaration of warrant, they noted Smith was not in a crosswalk but that the area had a large community park, Faiss Middle School and several juvenile pedestrians and vehicles.

A new traffic signal has gone up since that crash.

Lopez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2.

