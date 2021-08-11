Man charged in June 30 shooting death in garage near Craig and Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 33-year-old Las Vegas man is charged with murder in a June 30 shooting that left a man dead in the northwest Las Vegas valley, near Craig Road and Jones Boulevard.

Sergio Valdez was arrested Saturday and is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Thursday court hearing. Valdez is charged with one count of open murder.

Douglas Stumpf was found dead on his garage floor with multiple gunshot wounds when police were called to the 4500 block of Sonoma Sunset Court at about 2:45 a.m. Stumpf’s wife made the 911 call, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant report.

Evidence at the scene indicated a weapon had been fired in the garage, and shell casings were found near Stumpf’s body. He was wearing only a pair of black boxer briefs, according to police.

Witnesses who were in the garage told police a man they knew as “Andrew Valdez” or “Eddie” had gotten into an argument with Stumpf after a group had gathered in the garage for about an hour. The argument got physical, and the man pulled a handgun and shot Stumpf, according to the warrant document.

Witnesses identified Valdez from photos police showed them.

Further interviews and a search of social media accounts revealed that the suspect was Sergio Valdez, who had been released from prison in July, 2020. Police recognized him and made the connection to “Andrew Valdez.”

“During the initial investigation, detectives learned Douglas and others who were present at the house when the shooting occurred, were possibly involved in fraudulent activity,” according to the warrant document. “The fraudulent activity allowed the use of forged checks being presented at various casinos in the Las Vegas valley.”

Police followed leads that indicated the group had planned to meet at a nearby casino, and security at the property said they knew Valdez and a woman he was with the night of the shooting. Reviews of security video from the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa and Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall also helped confirm Valdez’s identity.