LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old Las Vegas man faces a murder charge in a Jan. 2 shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition near downtown Las Vegas.

Hollie Bennett eluded arrest even though Metro police identified him in early February as a suspect in the shootings, according to an arrest warrant. Bennett was arrested Wednesday, July 20. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a preliminary hearing on the murder charge, as well as an attempted murder charge.

Police identify the man who was killed as Tracy Dixon, 32. The other man who was shot was identified as Anthony Jones, 32. The shootings occurred at an apartment in the 200 block of W. Chicago Ave., just off Industrial Road.

When Metro police responded to the scene of the shooting, they were told by witnesses that several men had taken suitcases out of the apartment after the shooting. Jones wouldn’t cooperate with investigators, according to the report. Witnesses said a fight had broken out an hour before the shooting, and Dixon had stopped the fight.

The apartment appeared to be used in drug sales. “Located on the kitchen table were plastic baggies, cutting tables, green leafy substances, white powdery substance, and a digital scale,” the report said.

Through interviews with people in the neighborhood, investigators determined that a man identified as “Mike” — later identified as Bennett — was at the scene of the shootings and left in a black BMW SUV.

Further investigation of telephone records and video surveillance in the area led police to identify Bennett as a suspect in the shootings, according to the arrest report. Police spell the last name “Bennet” and “Bennett” in the report, and jail records identify him as Hollie A. Bennett.

Investigators said they believe Bennett shot the two men because of the earlier fight, according to the arrest report.

Police also said they had previous contact with Bennett, who had filed a police report on June 3, 2021, stating that his California unemployment benefits had been stolen.

Police found an Instagram under the name Meridian_Montana — an alias Bennett used when producing rap music on YouTube. Images of the BMW SUV were included in some of the videos, police said.