NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver police say was responsible for an injury crash in North Las Vegas on Wednesday was allegedly driving at over 3.5 times the legal blood alcohol level.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. near Azure Avenue and McCarran Street.

A driver police say was responsible for an injury crash in North Las Vegas on Wednesday was allegedly driving at over 3.5 times the legal blood alcohol level. (NLVPD)

A driver police say was responsible for an injury crash in North Las Vegas on Wednesday was allegedly driving at over 3.5 times the legal blood alcohol level. (NLVPD)

According to police, the driver of a black 2015 Chrysler 200 was driving eastbound on Azure toward McCarran at a high speed while a red sedan was ahead of the Chrysler, driving normally. At the intersection, the sedan made a left turn to go northbound on McCarran while the Chrysler drove onto the wrong side of the rode to try to pass the sedan.

The Chrysler crashed into the sedan instead. The driver later showed signs of impairment and couldn’t complete field sobriety tests, police said.

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

“This could have been a lot worse,” a post from North Las Vegas police partially read.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the North Las Vegas Correctional Center on charges of DUI and reckless driving.