Man charged in deadly shooting captured on video near Tenaya and Gowan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 54-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested Friday and charged with murder in a northwest valley shooting.

Kevin Lamont White faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

An Metro police arrest report identifies the shooting victim as Amos Lewis, who shared a home with White and several others in the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street, which is near N. Tenaya Way and W. Gowan Road.

Roommates indicated there was an ongoing feud between Lewis and White, who lived in the garage area of the apartment.

Lewis was found on the garage floor, with three bullet casings not far away in the parking lot, according to police.

A video surveillance camera mounted on a neighbor’s residence captured the events as they happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday, June 25. And although police said the camera was gone — apparently taken sometime during the night — the video was stored online, according to the arrest report.

Video showed that an argument occurred, followed by a man wearing a white t-shirt and shorts pulling a hangun and firing three shots. The man then got into a 2005 black Ford convertible Mustang and left the scene.

Three people identified White as the man in the video who fired the gun.

Police arrested White at a home in the 4400 block of McBride, near Rainbow Boulevard and Craig Road, just before 10 p.m.

In statements to police, White denied shooting Lewis, but said he was there with his “people” and left in a black Mustang.

White was also arrested on June 7 and charged with possession of a 9mm handgun and possession of a controlled substance for sales.