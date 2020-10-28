Man charged in bicyclist’s killing appears in court Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man facing a murder charge in the death of bicyclist Michelle Marie Weissman appeared in court for a second time this week.

Rodrigo Cruz, 22, the driver of a van who left the scene where Weissman was killed, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning on the murder charge.

Rodrigo Cruz, 22, appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Cruz waived his right to a preliminary hearing and had his next court date set for Jan. 7, 2021. He will be appointed an attorney to represent him.

Weissman, 56, died Sunday after the passenger in Cruz’s van allegedly reached out to push her causing her to crash. That passenger ended up falling out of the van’s window and also died.

During a Monday court appearance, Cruz was denied bail due to his parole violation and will remain in custody until his next hearing. He has two prior felony convictions.