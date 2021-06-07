Man charged in April murder of woman he lived with in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge in the April shooting death of a woman he lived with in a mobile home park in the south Las Vegas valley.

John Ellis, 30, is in custody in the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a Tuesday court hearing in the death of Amy Mack, 40.

Warrant documents show Metro police identified Ellis as a suspect in Mack’s death when he left for San Antonio, Texas, after Mack’s death.

Friends found Mack dead on April 19 inside her home in the 2400 block of West Wigwam Ave., just west of Las Vegas Boulevard South. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her neck and upper body.

Ellis faces an open murder charge, as well as charges of battery and taking taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He is currently being held without bail on the murder charge.

Investigators determined that Ellis had been staying with Mack “for some time” before she was killed.

“Amy had told her family within the last few weeks John needed to move out of the residence, as their relationship had begun to deteriorate,” according to statements contained in an arrest warrant issued on April 21.

Inside the residence, investigators found a bill of sale for a Glock 9MM handgun, sold to Ellis in 2017.

Mack’s vehicle was missing, and Ellis was last seen driving away from the residence, police said.

Phone records showed Ellis left Las Vegas for San Antonio immediately after Mack was killed.