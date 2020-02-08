Man charged in 2019 killing in New Mexico arrested in Nevada

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New Mexico homicide suspect is in custody in Nevada. Authorities say 21-year-old Preston Thompson is jailed in Las Vegas and awaiting extradition to New Mexico’s Eddy County to face a murder charge in the shooting death of 26-year-old Carlie Overturff last September.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Thompson is serving a jail sentence for grand larceny auto and that he faces a hearing Monday on a fugitive warrant.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that Thompson had been missing since September. Eddy County sheriff’s Capt. Matt Hutchinson told the Current-Argus that investigators received information that Thompson had left Carlsbad and might be in Nevada.

New Mexico court records don’t list a defense attorney for Thompson in the murder case.

