Man charged in 2-month-old daughter’s death left trail of destruction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clarence Edward Martin, the man accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter by throwing her off a second-story balcony, tried to burn the apartment he shared with the baby’s mother by starting a fire early Saturday morning before leaving the scene, according to an arrest report.

Martin, 32, fled in a white 2015 Mercedes Benz that was involved in several crashes before he was eventually arrested for entering a secure area of McCarran International Airport less than an hour after the initial call to police.

Nicole Poole, the baby’s mother, said Martin had told her earlier in their four-year relationship that he had mental health issues, but she had seen no signs of a problem until the middle of last week. She told police Martin hadn’t eaten in three days.

Sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday, Martin woke Poole in their Jeffreys Street apartment, kicking her as they were in bed together. According to a recorded statement obtained by police, Poole took the baby into the living room and sat down on the couch next to the front door of the apartment.

At that point, Martin pulled the baby out of Poole’s arms and stepped out of the apartment onto the landing. Seconds later, he stepped back into the apartment and did not have the baby, according to Poole’s statement.

Poole said she ran outside and found the baby laying on the ground in the parking area. Investigators determined the baby was thrown about 22-and-a-half feet, from a height of nearly 15 feet.

The GoFundMe account address is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/k3aznp-baby-london

The child has been identified as London Martin, age 1 month and 29 days. The baby was transported to St. Rose Sienna after a witness and police tried to revive the child.

As Martin fled, a downstairs neighbor heard him saying “burn, (expletive), burn … this is what you get for cheating on me.”

Martin had started a fire in the apartment. Seven other apartments were evacuated, and firefighters found a poodle dead inside a cage inside Martin’s apartment as they extinguished the blaze. The apartment complex is near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway in the southeast part of the valley.

Martin’s trail included three hit-and-run accidents beginning in the apartment parking lot, and followed by crashes at I-215 at Windmill Lane and near the Airport Tunnel. Charges related to those accidents have not yet been specified.

Authorities arrested Martin after he crawled into a restricted area at the airport by going through a baggage conveyor. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded and caught up with Martin outside a building near the tarmac after an American Airlines worker saw him.

Martin kicked a Metro officer and was taken into custody, according to the arrest report.

Police said he was yelling, “Burn (expletive)! Jeffreys Street, Jeffrey’s Street.”

Martin was transported to the UMC Trauma Unit for treatment. He has been booked on felony charges of open murder and first-degree arson. He also faces misdemeanor charges including torture/injure/abandon/starve on an animal, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and a gross misdemeanor of battery on a police officer.