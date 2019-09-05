Man charged for manufacturing machine guns without a license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 35-year-old Jayson Babbitt made an appearance in court Wednesday after being charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, illegal possession of a machine gun, and making a machine gun in violation of the National Firearms Act. Babbitt was charged by criminal complaint.

Allegations in the complaint say that between June and September of this year, Babbitt illegally manufactured AR-15 style fully automatic rifles and offered them for sale.

During a controlled purchase in July, Babbitt sold two AR-style machine guns for $4,200. Babbitt said the guns were made from a “jig” at his house. The guns did not have serial numbers and he showed a video of himself test-firing the weapons. The ATF tested the guns and confirmed they were machine guns.

On Tuesday, Babbitt was taken into custody after another controlled purchase by law enforcement. Officials say he admitted to manufacturing the guns. The ATF is still investigating.