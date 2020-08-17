Man caught with heroin, methamphetamine sentenced to prison

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. He has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the very same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy and possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Jose Alfredo Molina-Guerrero, 28, was sentenced Monday by US District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to 76 months in prison. He was arrested in July, 2019, after bringing about 20 pounds of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin from California to Las Vegas.

The sentence was announced by US Attorney for the Districk of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich and Assistat Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Officials recovered 20 bags of methamphetamine and one package containing one kilogram of brown and black tar heroin, according to testimony from DEA agents.

Molina-Guerrero, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was a passenger in the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 13, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to distribute heroin and to distribute methamphetamine.

His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.