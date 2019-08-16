Man calls off wedding after fiancée accidentally almost kills dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He loves me; he loves me not: That is the big question, one woman probably has for her ex-fiancée who called off their wedding after she almost accidentally killed his dog.

The 28-year-old man explained the situation in a post on Reddit while asking readers, “Am I The A**hole?” In the post, the man who has wisely chosen to stay anonymous wrote that he and his fiancée had been together for four years, and engaged for about six months, but he had his dog, a seven-year-old lab mix that he described as “the greatest dog in existence,” longer.

According to the man, the dissolution of his relationship to his 27-year-old bride to be was all because of one drunken/edibles-filled night. He said his ex-fiancée had her bachelorette party at their home, but she forgot to put their dog in the room once the party got rolling.

“The greatest dog in existence” got into the alcohol and the edible marijuana chocolate, and it was downhill for the pup and the relationship from there.

“5 a.m. on Sunday I get a frantic call that something’s wrong with the dog,” the man said. She was drunk, so I told her to get a taxi and go to the emergency vet clinic.” “When I got there, she looked like she hadn’t stopped crying for hours and she couldn’t even speak. Two of her friends were there, so they told me my dog is alive but not well. I felt sorry for her for an entire 10 minutes while waiting for the doctor.” “But then, the doctor told me my dog ingested large amounts of alcohol and chocolate edibles. The girls apparently thought it would be cool to leave everything out on short coffee tables, leave the dog to wander around instead of putting him in our bedroom, and then get wasted and not notice he was going to town with the booze and edibles.” “When we got home, I told my fiancee to pack and get out of my house and my life. I told her to tell her guests the wedding is off, and I’ll tell mine. She was shocked, but she took her things and left.”

To read his post in its entirety, go here.

