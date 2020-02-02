Man buys $6 million Super Bowl ad to thank vets who saved his dog from cancer

Video Courtesy: Youtube/UWMadison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dog that beat cancer will be featured in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday. Scout is a golden retriever who serves as the unofficial mascot for the company WeatherTech. He is also the CEO’s pet.

When Scout and his owner needed help, they turned to the vets at the University of Wisconsin who helped save the dog from a deadly cancer.

Now, Scout is not only a big success story, he is also basking in some stardom, and set for a lot of exposure after his owner bought a $6 million commercial to thank the vets.

Last February, Scout was the shining star of our #SuperBowl commercial. Just a few months later, everything changed. Follow Scout’s Journey. #PetsMakeaDifference pic.twitter.com/z6Pj4CdOl4 — WeatherTech (@WeatherTech) January 31, 2020

WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil says he hopes the ad has a positive impact on animals and people all over the world battling cancer.

The ad tells Scout’s journey, and also thanks the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine for helping him become a cancer survivor.

The signature line at the end: “Pets make a difference in your life. You can make a difference in theirs. Donate now at weathertech.com/donate.“