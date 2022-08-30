LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of driving through security gates at Harry Reid International Airport and making a bomb threat to get the attention of police because he believed cartel people were after him, according to an arrest report.

Police said Sergio Magana, 36, drove to the airport on Thursday, Aug. 25, breached a security gate, and drove on the tarmac until he was stopped by a Metro officer. When he was stopped, he allegedly told the officer “I’m trying to get your attention, I’ve been looking for you.”

He then held up an aerosol can wrapped with duct tape and told the officer “I got a bomb right here,” the report stated.

Magana was taken into custody shortly after. Police said that as he was being arrested, he said “people were after me, and I came looking straight for you!”

The Department of Aviation K9 didn’t find any explosives in the vehicle Magana was driving.

In an interview with police, Magana said people from the cartel were coming in and out of the convenience store he works at during his graveyard shift and “giving him a threatening look and never saying a word to him,” according to the report.

He told police he had had enough of it the day of the incident and wanted to tell a police officer, so he drove where he knew officers would be, the report said. Magana said he never intended to hurt anyone and that he only wanted to notify the police about the cartel people.

Magana said he had worked for an airline for several years and knew about the access gate to break into the secured area, according to the report.

Air traffic was briefly paused while the incident was being investigated. Magana was charged with destroying property over $5,000, communicating a bomb threat, and a hoax bomb that causes the evacuation of a building.

He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.