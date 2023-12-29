LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The founder of Peppermill Casinos Inc., the company behind the iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip, has died at the age of 85.

Bill Paganetti’s death was announced in a company news release on Friday.

“A native of Petaluma, California, Bill, alongside his lifelong friend, Nat Carasali, established the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno, Nevada, in 1971. This establishment later evolved into the renowned Peppermill Resort Spa Casino,” according to the statement.

Bill Paganetti of Peppermill Casinos Inc.

It’s one of Reno’s biggest hotels with 1,621 rooms.

Paganetti’s empire expanded almost immediately and eventually grew into casinos in Reno, Sparks and Wendover.

But Las Vegas knew him from the lounge on the Strip. The Peppermill, which opened in 1972, remained a stand-alone restaurant through the years, now in the shadow of Wynn Resorts, Resorts World and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas — newcomers in the Peppermill’s lifetime.

The interior of the Peppermill on the Las Vegas Strip is shown in this December 2022 photo. (KLAS)

When it arrived, the big names on the block were the Desert Inn, the Stardust, the Riviera and the Landmark — all long since gone.

The restaurant brand extended into California in 1973.

“His contributions to the industry and the regions where his businesses operated have left a lasting impact, as well as his history of kindness and generosity. Embodying his life’s philosophy of ‘family first,’ Bill was a remarkable family man, married for over 50 years to his wife, Maryanne, with 5 children and 19 grandchildren he was very proud of,” the statement said.

“Paganetti’s iconic legacy in the hospitality and casino industry extends to several other properties. These include the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks, Nevada, and the trio of Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay in Wendover,” the statement said.

The Peppermill on the Strip is a popular meeting spot, a late-night coffee shop frequented by Strip graveyard workers. It has been featured in a number of movies including “The Cotton Club” (1984), “Showgirls” (1995), “Casino” (1995), and “The Trust” (1996).

It has also appeared in television’s “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The Peppermill lounge on the Strip also shows up in music videos by Adam Lambert (“Another Lonely Night”) and Santana and Diego Torres (“Feel It Coming Back”).