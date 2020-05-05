Man behind 1 October crosses being remembered in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who brought some hope and peace to Las Vegas after the tragic 1 October shooting is being remembered on the Las Vegas Strip.

A cross with a big heart was placed at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign to honor Greg Zanis. People are leaving messages and flowers.

Zanis made crosses to honor the victims of the mass shooting. He started “Crosses for Losses” in 1999 and delivered more than 26,000 handmade wooden crosses memorials at mass-shooting sites all across the U.S.

If you’d like to help the Zanis family pay for expenses, you can find more information at this link.