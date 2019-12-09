Man barricades himself with machete, SWAT called

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a male suspect made suicidal comments and barricaded himself in an apartment with a machete Sunday night into Monday morning. The man was staying at an apartment near Lamb and Stewart in east Las Vegas. He had been staying with the owner for about 3 days, officials said.

Metro responded to the area after 11 p.m. Sunday night and were unsuccessful in getting the man to exit the apartment, so, SWAT was called.

SWAT responded and took the subject into custody at about 3 a.m. The suspect was not injured.