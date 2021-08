UPDATE: According to Metro suspect involved in barricade situation is now in custody.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tropicana Avenue is closed to traffic between Cameron Street and Decatur Boulevard due to a man being barricaded in a convenience store, according to Las Vegas police.

Metro posted the information on its Twitter account around 12:45 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

#BREAKING we are responding to an active barricade situation at a convenience store at Tropicana Ave and Decatur. Please avoid the area, traffic is shut down in both directions on Tropicana from Cameron St. to Decatur. Watch for emergency vehicles. We will update soon. pic.twitter.com/NNIOBnkStE — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.