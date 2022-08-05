LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted for striking an officer at a Department of Motor Vehicles office was tracked through his girlfriend’s license plates after the two fled the scene in her vehicle, authorities said Friday.

Willie Demario Jones

Nevada DMV officers and the U.S. Marshals Office found Willie Demario Jones, 31, a convicted felon, when they traced his girlfriend’s license plates to her residence and determined the two were living together, according to a news release from the state agency.

Jones faces multiple charges, including battery, intimidating a public officer and obstructing a public officer during a July 8 confrontation with two security officers at the North Decatur DMV office, the agency said.

Officers from the Nevada DMV and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jones on the battery and obstruction charges on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Jones was convicted for aggravated robbery in Tennessee, the agency said, and also has “multiple previous violent charges in Nevada” that include unlawful possession of a pistol, evading arrest, aggravated robbery and domestic battery.

Jones has active arrest warrants in Las Vegas Municipal Court for several vehicle and driver licensing offenses, the release said.

According to the DMV, Jones and his girlfriend pretended to have an appointment at the North Decatur office and then created a disturbance.

When two officers intervened, Jones struck one of them in the head; he and his girlfriend then fled in her vehicle.

Jones is being held at the Clark County Detention Center with initial bail of $9,000.

He faces a prison term of two years to 10 years on the battery charge; the prison term for intimidating a public officer with threat of force is one to five years, the DMV said.