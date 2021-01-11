Man arrested with concealed air pistol after east Las Vegas patrol stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro patrol officers arrested a 26-year-old man after “suspicious” behavior and a brief chase in the east Las Vegas valley.

The man appeared to be concealing a weapon, police said in an arrest report. The weapon turned out to be an air pistol.

Michael Bernabe was walking on Kell Lane near Nellis Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 when officers saw him react to their patrol car. Officers said Bernabe reached toward his waistband, adjusted it and started walking faster in the the opposite direction. He was wearing all black clothing, with gloves and a hoodie covering his head.

After officers made a U-turn and approached with a siren and flashing lights, Bernabe acknowledged they wanted him to stop. But then he took off running.

After a brief chase, “the subject was witnessed pulling what we believed to be a firearm from his waistband and begin presenting it towards officers,” according to the arrest report.

“As officer responded to the threat, the subject fell backwards and the gun flew 5 feet away from him. The subject was safely taken into custody,” the report said.

Officers found Bernabe had an outstanding warrant, and took him into custody on charges of conspiracy to carry a concealed “expl/pneumatic gun” without a permit, a gross misdemeanor, and a felony assault charge with a deadly weapon. Bernabe also faces a prior misdemeanor charge of destroying property.