Man arrested on sexual assault charges, police looking for more victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday after two sexual assaults at gunpoint in his car.

A third woman escaped as the suspect tried to kidnap her at gunpoint, police said.

Luis Moreno was arrested and police are asking additional victims to come forward. This is an ongoing investigation.





Photos of Moreno’s car were released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Moreno or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com