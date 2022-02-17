Man arrested on murder warrant after school zone speeding stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on a murder warrant on Wednesday after he was stopped for driving too fast in a school zone.

Dennis Vasquez was stopped by a Clark County School District police officer near Doris Hancock Elementary School on W. Oakey Boulevard near Mohawk Street. He was stopped for going 30 mph in a 15 mph school zone just after 9:30 a.m., according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The school police officer contacted Metro when he discovered there was a warrant for Vasquez’s arrest out of Las Vegas Justice Court.

Vasquez is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge or murder with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m.