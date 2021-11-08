Man arrested on murder charge after motorcyclist hit, killed Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge after a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday morning.

Michael Daniels was taken to the Clark County Detention Center following the crash, which occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near W. Washington Avenue and Michael Way.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Ryian Pollare, 24. He died of blunt trauma injuries after he was transported to University Medical Center.

Police determined that the collision was intentional during their preliminary investigation.

Homicide investigators found that Pollare had an affair with Daniels’ wife.

“Daniels followed the victim from a residence and intentionally swerved, striking the victim’s motorcycle, and causing him to leave the roadway and crash,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.