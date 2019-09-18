Man arrested on multiple charges following incident at Pahrump Valley High School

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Dinkel was arrested on multiple charges following an incident at Pahrump Valley High School Tuesday morning.

A school resource officer reported Dinkel, who is not affiliated with the Nye County School District, was riding his bicycle in the school’s parking lot when he became argumentative with several students.

The incident escalated into an active confrontation, and Dinkel brandished a pocketknife against two students. Authorities quickly arrived on-scene.

He was removed from school property, arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and two counts of child endangerment.

No one was injured during the incident.