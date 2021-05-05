Man arrested on morning of his own wedding, charged with sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested on his wedding day and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Omar Delaney is accused of raping a woman who traveled to Las Vegas with the wedding party. The assault occurred in the early morning hours of April 20, the same day he was to marry another woman.

Details in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report include statements from the victim and two members of the wedding party. Delaney refused to speak to police.

Delaney, who is from the Fircrest area of Tacoma, Washington, is accused of taking the room key of a woman who had too much to drink — three shots of vodka — as the group celebrated the night before the wedding.

The group returned from the Fremont Street Experience to their rooms at the Luxor Hotel & Casino and the victim said she felt tipsy, but she was “completely conscious and completely in control of her actions and thoughts,” according to the arrest report.

Delaney helped her to her room, but went in uninvited and began making sexual advances. There had been no previous flirting or touching, the victim told police. After he started making comments about her body, and boasting about his own body, he put his hand under her skirt and pulled her bra down.

“I don’t like it,” she told him as she tried to move away, according to the arrest report.

He left the room, but came back a few minutes later saying he had forgotten his glasses, apparently using the key he had taken.

But he sat on the bed and told the victim “he wanted to help her change for bed,” according to the victim’s statement. She continued to say no, and he became more persistent and began stripping off her clothes and underwear. She said she feared for her own safety as he began to get on top of her.

The victim’s statement detailed Delaney’s actions, and surveillance video and key records from the Luxor confirmed her account. DNA evidence was also collected during the investigation.

Delaney is no longer in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

Delaney’s exact age was not available. He is between 35 to 36 years old according to the year of birth on the arrest report.