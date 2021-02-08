Man arrested on gun charge after report of suspect with vest, gun, machete

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man charged with possession of a handgun near the Henderson Executive Airport could face 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Etori Hughes, 45, faces a single charge after Henderson police were called to a business near the airport. Calls to 911 said a man was wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a handgun in one hand and a machete in the other.

Officers took Hughes into custody after finding him in the parking lot of a business at the airport.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun, 352 9mm rounds loaded into magazines, ninja swords, a smoke grenade, a knife, and other items. Hughes has a court order issued by the Orleans Parish in Louisiana that prohibits him from possessing a firearm, authorities said.

The charge is in a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 30.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Hughes on Feb. 19, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Henderson Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.