LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition in the south Las Vegas valley.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on East Warm Springs Road at South Shadow Crest Street near Spencer Street.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that a Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on Shadow Crest Street at the same time a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was driving westbound on East Warm Springs, according to Metro police.

The crash occurred when the driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and entered the intersection at a “steady red light,” crashing into the Hyundai as it entered the intersection, police said.

Man faces DUI and hit-and-run related charges after a crash on Oct. 15, 2023 on Warm Springs Road and South Shadow Crest Street (KLAS)

Immediately after the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to leave the scene but crashed into a palm tree just north of the intersection. The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

A witness followed the driver until police arrived and he was placed into custody.

The 49-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Nimmo, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run-related charges, police said.