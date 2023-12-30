LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead and a man faces DUI and hit-and-run related charges after an early Saturday morning crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Tropicana Avenue west of Cameron Street near Decatur Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene and video of the crash showed that a Ford F-250 was driving westbound on Tropicana when it failed to maintain its travel lane and drove onto the sidewalk. The truck hit the pedestrian, a Las Vegas Valley Water protective box and water supply line, an NV Energy power pole, and a wrought iron fence, police said.

The Ford then quickly reversed back onto the road and drove away westbound on Tropicana Avenue, police said.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro detectives found the Ford abandoned in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

The alleged driver of the Ford was identified as 23-year-old Jair Rebollo-Castrejon. He was arrested at his home on DUI and hit-and-run related charges.

The death marks the 156th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.