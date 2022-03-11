LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An man is facing charges in Arizona for starting a fire at a home that killed two cats.

Steven Edward Collins, 37, of Mohave Valley, just south of Bullhead City, is facing felony charges of arson, two counts of animal cruelty, killing a domestic animal without consent, and endangerment.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a witness saw Collins on the porch of the residence on Monday, March 7 prior to the fire. It’s alleged Collins lit a cardboard box on fire and the flames spread to the home. Collins left the scene on foot and was later arrested in the nearby desert.

Two cats died in the fire and a third cat was found hiding under the home.

Deputies said Collins refused to speak to them. Following a medical evaluation, he was transported to the detention center in Kingman, Arizona.