Man arrested in weekend deadly crash had 2 previous DUI convictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing his third DUI charge following a crash Sunday that left one person dead in east Las Vegas.

Osmany Fernandez-Martinez, 48, was taken into custody following the afternoon crash at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told police Fernandez-Martinez was “driving reckless” and an officer observed he has “bloodshot watery” eyes. Fernandez-Martinez told the officer that he hadn’t had a drink in three days, he was just tired. However, the report states that he admitted he was “driving with excessive speed.”

Fernandez-Martinez’s Mazda collided with a Toyota driven by 49-year-old Jose German in the intersection causing the Toyota to hit a third vehicle. The driver of the Toyota, German, died after he was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Fernandez-Martinez was convicted of DUI in March 2015 and then in December 2019.

The Toyota driver’s death marks the 79th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for this year.